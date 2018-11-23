Nidhhi Agerwal moved by this gesture of a fan!

Bollywood’s young gun Nidhhi Agerwal was recently left overwhelmed after a fan tattooed her name on his arm.

A fan of the actress got her initials tattooed on his mark showcasing his love for her. The hardcore fan took to social media to share a picture of the tattoo.

The fan shared, “Permanent tattoo only for you Nidhhi mam…Hope u like it…Will remain on my hand forever LYSM🌸🌸🌸🔥🔥🔥”.

Nidhhi replied to the fan saying, “Thank you so much❤ this is so sweet I don’t know how to react.. lots and lots of love to you and this means a lot❤”.

Currently, Nidhhi is enjoying the success of her Telugu debut Savyasachi. The actress has created a mark on the audience with just two films and is one of the most promising actresses in the industry.

The young actress enjoys a huge fanbase and is a social media favourite already. Nidhhi keeps treating her fans with pictures and videos from her daily life intriguing them.

The actress is currently shooting for her Telugu next titled Mr. Majnu alongside Akhil Akkineni.