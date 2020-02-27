Nick Jonas Finally Breaks Silence On The Age Gap Controversy With Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas took their fans and the world by storm when the two announced their relationship and that they were ready to take the nuptial vows. While the two have been setting new couple goals with each passing day, Nick recently addressed their age gap on a reality show and that is winning hearts.

Since the two got married, the age gap between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has been a topic of discussion and trolling for many. The two have though never let it affect their relationship, Nick who is madly in love with our Desi Girl gave the apt answer when the age debate came up.

Nick is the judge in the recently launched reality show, The Voice Season 18. It was the premiere episode of the reality show when Co-judge Kelly Clarkson and Nick discussed age when a contestant revealed that he is a pastor and sings in church. Nick expressed how much he loves a Christian group Philips, Craig, and Dean and sung a song by them.

This is when Kelly called the song “Old School” and said, “I’m 37. Aren’t you 27?” Replying to the same Nick addressed how his wife is 37 and cool. He wrote, “My wife’s 37. It’s cool.”

Meanwhile, the two are now going to feature together on a show to be produced by Amazon. The show will be around sangeet and based on their wedding.

