Newly-Weds Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Seek Bappa’s Blessings!

Bollywood’s leading lady Deepika Padukone who is a staunch devotee of Siddhivinayak visited the holy temple with husband Ranveer Singh to seek blessings of the almighty post her wedding.

After the much-discussed wedding in Italy, Deepika Padukone visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai along with Ranveer Singh as she embarks on her new journey as a newlywed.

The actress is known to visit the temple before any auspicious occasion. Be it any film release or film shoot, Deepika Padukone heads to the Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings as she considers it a good omen.

On Friday morning, Deepika Padukone dressed in light mud grey Sabyasachi closed neck ethnic suit while Ranveer Singh opted for an off-white bandhgala.

The actress has been hailed as the most beautiful bride after the pictures from her wedding ceremonies and reception started to surface on the internet.

While there had been roof high excitement for the picture, the security has been extremely tight leaving no room for any leaks. Thereby, only revealing the looks when the couple shared pictures.

After the wedding and receptions at Banglore and Mumbai, fans now await the final reception taking place at 1st December in Mumbai.