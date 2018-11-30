Filmmakers in Bollywood are on a spree of making films on real-life stories, especially of those stories which are lesser known to the majority. The audiences have loved and accepted this genre of cinema as many known and unknown tales are making an interesting watch to for great cinematic content. Biopics have captured the eyeballs of many top-notch actors and filmmakers to step into the shoe of a character that is heroic in real life. Lets us look into some of the real life unsung heroes whose stories will soon be on celluloid who will be getting their dues through the medium of cinema.

Anand Kumar – Super 30 played by Hrithik Roshan

The much talked about film Super 30 will see Hrithik Roshan play the role of Anand Kumar. Anand Kumar is a real-life hero, the story of whom not many are aware of and that’s what the makers are intending to bring to the limelight. An acclaimed and accomplished mathematician, his most famous feat was his Super 30 program in which he trained economically backward background students to appear for IIT-JEE exams.

Lal Bihari – Kaagaz with Pankaj Tripathi

Lal Bihari was proclaimed dead by his brothers in pursuit of cheating him of his money and land, and the innocent real-life farmer was declared dead for 18 years by the government despite being alive. With Pankaj Tripathi playing the lead, Kaagaz is the real-life story of Lal Bihari who had to struggle for 18 years to prove that he was alive despite being recorded dead in the official records. He later became an activist and started an NGO which helped other such farmers who have been cheated and proclaimed dead

Syed Abdul Rahim – Untiled biopic to be essayed by Ajay Devgn

Syed Abdul Rahim is an unsung hero of Indian football in the 60s as the coach of the Indian football team. A high octane sports drama, the cinematic tale will have Ajay Devgn playing the lead in the film to be directed by Amit Sharma. Syed was the reason that leads Indian team to have gems like Chunnel Goswami, PK Banerjee, Franco and Arun Ghosh. In 1962 under Syed’s leadership, India won the Asian Games in Jakarta beating South Korea.

Vikram Batra – Untitled film starring Siddharth Malhotra

Captain Vikram Batra was only 24 when he died in the Kargil war. He was then awarded a posthumous Param Vir Chakra, the highest honour in the Indian army given by the Indian government. Siddharth Malhotra will essay the lead in this real-life hero story of Vikram which will be directed by Vishnu Varadhan

Deepa Malik biopic – Yet to be cast

Deepa Malik’s biopic is set to be produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. Deepa Malik is a brave Indian athlete who was the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games. She’s an inspirational multi-awards and medal-winning athlete who has redefined the limits, pushing boundaries for athletes. The film has been announced and the casting is still in progress.