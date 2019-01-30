Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently on a roll with his films, is getting trolled brutally on social media. Trollers and trolling have become an usual routine on social media these days.

Akshay Kumar Gets Trolled
Netizens Troll Akshay Kumar: “If A Khan Had Said This, There Would’ve Been Chaos”

In an old video which is being circulated on the social media, Akki had said, “Pakistan mein meri filmein sabse zaada business karti hai. Jitna pyaar wahan se milta hai, shayad hi kahin se milta hai! (My films work best in Pakistan. The love I get from this country is more than any other place!).”

As soon this video came up, the trollers lost their cool completely and started taking digs at Khiladi Kumar. Some trollers also wrote that if something of this sort would have said by the Khans, there would have been instant repercussions.

Check out the tweets below:

On the work front, Akshay has many films releasing this year which includes Housefull 4, Kesari and Good News. He is all set to work with Arijit Shetty also in Sooryavanshi. We saw his cameo in Shetty’s successful film Simmba recently.

