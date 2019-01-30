Netizens Troll Akshay Kumar: “If A Khan Had Said This, There Would’ve Been Chaos”

Bollywood Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently on a roll with his films, is getting trolled brutally on social media. Trollers and trolling have become an usual routine on social media these days.

Ye hi agar SRK ne bola hota to ek weak tak anti national SRK trend karta pic.twitter.com/Ld3OTlVaPp — भाईसाहब (@Bhai_saheb) January 28, 2019

In an old video which is being circulated on the social media, Akki had said, “Pakistan mein meri filmein sabse zaada business karti hai. Jitna pyaar wahan se milta hai, shayad hi kahin se milta hai! (My films work best in Pakistan. The love I get from this country is more than any other place!).”

As soon this video came up, the trollers lost their cool completely and started taking digs at Khiladi Kumar. Some trollers also wrote that if something of this sort would have said by the Khans, there would have been instant repercussions.

Check out the tweets below:

Ab batao @akshaykumar ko Dhkke maarke Desh Se Bahar Kaha Bhagaya jaaye..

Rt For Canada

Like For Pakistan — A l t a f (@BeingAltaff27) January 28, 2019

Been a fan of @akshaykumar since I was a teenager; back when political leanings didn’t interfere in my liking of individuals. I still adore him but it’s sad to see how he’s been helping to further party propaganda. Also it’s high time he clarifies the mystery of his nationality. — The Drowsy Goofball (A.) (@DrowsyGoofball) January 28, 2019

Isko paisa mile toh ye “Hafiz saeed Zindabaad” bol de😂 — human (@humanbeing1857) January 28, 2019

Aggar yahi baat Khan’s ne boli hoti toh baval ho jaata — Amit Kumar (@AmitKum32463769) January 28, 2019

On the work front, Akshay has many films releasing this year which includes Housefull 4, Kesari and Good News. He is all set to work with Arijit Shetty also in Sooryavanshi. We saw his cameo in Shetty’s successful film Simmba recently.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!