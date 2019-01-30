Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Crosses Stree’s Profit & Emerges As The MOST PROFITABLE Movie In Recent Times!

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri-The Surgical Strike has emerged a box office monster. Even in the third week, the movie is performing exceptionally well and showing a better occupancy than new releases, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi and Thackeray. With Tuesday collections coming in, it has surpassed Stree to emerge as the most profitable Bollywood movie in recent times.

On Tuesday, Uri added another 3.32 crores taking the grand total to 164.10 crores. With such figures, it has raked a mammoth ROI (Returns On Investment) percentage of over 557% and surpassed Stree’s ROI of 548.35%. Made on a cost of 25 crores, Uri has earned a return on investment of 139.28 crores* till now.

Talking about Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer, Stree was made on a budget of 20 crores and made a lifetime total of 129.67, thus yielding a profit of 109.67 crores i.e. 548.35% ROI.

On Sunday, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman watched film Uri: The Surgical Strike with war veterans at a Bengaluru mall.

“What a power-packed movie… Brilliant performances Yami Gautam, Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina. Recharged also by the energy in the cinema hall! #HighJosh,” Sitharaman tweeted.

In a series of tweets, the Defence Minister shared videos of her movie-viewing experience along with veterans at a mall in the city’s southeastern suburb.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film, featuring Vicky, Yami, Paresh and Mohit, is based on the September 2016 attack by armed militants near the town of Uri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!