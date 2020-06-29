Netizens Want Akshay Kumar & Sonu Sood To Be Honoured With Bharat Ratna, Check Out
Singh Is Kinng actors Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood has been trending online from the past many hours for all right reasons. Netizens have taken to Twitter from the past number of days with a demand to honour both the actors with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, for their kind deeds and lending a helping hand for those in need during these difficult times.

On one side where Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly to help migrant workers reach their native places located in different parts of the country. Akshay Kumar has been doing his best by lending financial support to soldiers of armed forces.

Speaking on the work front, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Good Newwz, will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb. Following the global pandemic, the film will be having no theatrical release and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

It was only this evening, Akshay unveiled a brand new poster from the film which has been gaining positive response from all across.

Laxmmi Bomb has Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani in lead opposite Akshay.

Speaking about Sonu Sood, the actor will be sharing same screen space with none other than Akshay Kumar for second-time post-Singh Is Kinng with the much in talks, historical action drama, Prithviraj.

