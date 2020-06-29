Singh Is Kinng actors Akshay Kumar and Sonu Sood has been trending online from the past many hours for all right reasons. Netizens have taken to Twitter from the past number of days with a demand to honour both the actors with Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian award in India, for their kind deeds and lending a helping hand for those in need during these difficult times.

On one side where Sonu Sood has been working tirelessly to help migrant workers reach their native places located in different parts of the country. Akshay Kumar has been doing his best by lending financial support to soldiers of armed forces.

They Both Deserve Bharat Ratna Two real heroes of India in one frame

They Have Proved Their Dedication And Love Towards The Nation #AkshayKumar #SonuSood #bharatratna pic.twitter.com/l8GNGBpLRr — Deepen chettri (@Deepenchettri9) June 27, 2020

We are all Very Very Much Want to give #BharatRatna to #AkshayKumar Sir & #SonuSood Sir 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7yPLEPQOaH — Sukanta Polley (AKWBFC) (@polley_sukanta) June 29, 2020

#India needs real like these #AkshayKumar & #SonuSood Real Hero's of India Not like some actors who are nowhere to be seen now ! pic.twitter.com/TQCXx4gbGn — ranjeet 👑 (@akkian_RT) June 21, 2020

These two precious gems of India To Be Most Deserve "Bharat Ratn Award"

Because These Two Self Made Star To Be Help People During We Are Trouble

Respect Both 🙏 @akshaykumar @SonuSood#AkshayKumar #SonuSood pic.twitter.com/mZaxhFLLhr — ΑƘ Ϝαɳ-υттαɱ ɱαℓι😎🙇 (@ItsUttamMali) June 23, 2020

Speaking on the work front, Akshay Kumar who was last seen in Good Newwz, will next be seen in Laxmmi Bomb. Following the global pandemic, the film will be having no theatrical release and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

It was only this evening, Akshay unveiled a brand new poster from the film which has been gaining positive response from all across.

Laxmmi Bomb has Kabir Singh fame Kiara Advani in lead opposite Akshay.

Speaking about Sonu Sood, the actor will be sharing same screen space with none other than Akshay Kumar for second-time post-Singh Is Kinng with the much in talks, historical action drama, Prithviraj.

