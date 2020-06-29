After Only Big Stars Like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn Were Hosted By Disney+Hotstar, Kunal Kemmu HITS Out With 'Equal Opportunity' Tweet

Today, Disney+Hotstar made a big announcement. With a tagline of ‘Bollywood Ki Home Delivery’, the OTT platform made it official about the direct digital release of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India and many more films. While fans were excited post the proclamation, actor Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu are not-so-happy.

Earlier in the day, Vidyut Jammwal expressed his disappointment as he wasn’t invited for the online event, despite the fact that his Khuda Haafiz was also a part of the seven film announcement. The online event was only graced by Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan.

Now, after Vidyut, Kunal Kemmu too has hit out at Disney+Hotstar for not inviting him for the event. His Lootcase too was a part of the announcement list. Unlike Vidyut, he didn’t take a direct dig, rather made a cryptic post demanding equal opportunity.

Kunal Kemmu wrote, “Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai.”

Following the tweet, Kunal Kemmu’s fans flooded the comment section. One of the users wrote, “I can feel the hurt. @DisneyPlusHS should have atleast called you and @VidyutJammwal for the #BollywoodKiHomeDelivery announcement.” Another one wrote, “It is indeed sad that they didn’t invite you and Vidyut sir for the announcement. Anyway, im pretty sure that the response of both the movies would be a slap on the face of those who ignored you guys! #Lootcase #KhudaHaafiz.”

