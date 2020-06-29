First Look REVEALED Of Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj, Big Bull, Khuda Haafiz, Sadak 2, Dil Bechara & Lootcase

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has pushed the release of a lot of upcoming Bollywood biggies. Earlier today, Alia Bhatt made an announcement on her Instagram account that she has a surprise for all her fans at 4:30 PM on Disney+ Hotstar. In the event, we got a big surprise related to Laxmmi Bomb, Bhuj and other releases.

Varun Dhawan hosted the event on Disney+ Hotstar and guess who all attended it? Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Ali Bhatt and Abhishek Bachchan and Hotstar’s Vice President.

Akshay Kumar revealed the first look of his upcoming film, Laxmmi Bomb. Ajay Devgn announced his Bhuj: The Pride Of India featuring him and Sanjay Dutt in a new poster. Abhishek Bachchan announced his Big Bull and Alia Bhatt announced her Sadak 2.

Varun announced rest of the OTT releases including late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara marking Sanjana Sanghi’s Bollywood debut. Khuda Haafiz starring Vidyut Jammwal and Lootcase starring Kunal Kemmu.

Here are all the intriguing posters of the same:

Laxmmi Bomb

Big Bull

Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Dil Bechara

Sadak 2

Khuda Haafiz

Lootcase

Aren’t you excited about all the releases?

We definitely can’t wait. After all, this pandemic isn’t that bad.

Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput will be released on July 24, 2020, for free for all the subscribers and non-subscribers of the OTT platform. This is a tribute to the late actor and all his fans across the world.

Rest of the releases are scheduled to release between the period of July to October 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!