Akshay Kumar & Family Would Skip Meals Every Saturday To Buy Movie Tickets: “Utne Paise Nahi Hote The…”

Amid the coronavirus pandemic and the tensed situation in Bollywood, we finally have some good news. Not one or 2 but as many as 7 films are releasing on OTT platforms. Starting from Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara to Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

The leading stars of the films conducted a Disney+ Hotstar conference a while ago. Varun Dhawan was the host of the event. Each of these stars treated fans with new posters to the film. However, what caught our eyeballs is Akshay sharing the time when his family would skip meals to watch movies.

It all began when Varun Dhawan asked Akshay Kumar about the new change. The Laxmmi Bomb actor mentioned that the fans would be missing the theatres definitely. He furthermore shared how his family members would be excited every Saturday to watch films.

Akshay Kumar began, “I’m sure obviously miss kar rahe honge wo log. Mai jab chota tha, mai, meri behen and mere maa baap – Sion me ek theatre tha, waha picture dekhne jate the har Saturday. Kyunki pita ji ka half day hota tha usdin. Tabhi humare paas utne paise nahi hote the, lekin theatre me film dekhne ka bohot shauk tha. It was a compulsory thing. Aap manoge nahi, hum khana nai khaate the pura din. Kyunki ticket kharidna tha, Gurukripa ka samosa and ek mango stick kharidna hota tha. Sabko ek ek milta tha, and this was our perfect Saturday.”

(When I was small, I along with my sister and parents would go to a theatre in Sion. Every Saturday, it was a compulsory thing to watch movies. You wouldn’t believe but we didn’t have enough money to buy tickets. So, we would skip meals the entire day to buy the tickets, a samosa and a mango stick)

“We wouldn’t remember the fact that we had skipped meals the entire day. All that we would know is that Saturday would be fun,” added Akshay Kumar.

Akshay also took the moment to thank all his fans. “I want to thank all my fans and cinema-goers for watching our films. Jo chiz change nai kar sakte, usko accept kare. Fans abhi bhi first-day first show enjoy kar sakte ho. Virtual tickets book karke.”

