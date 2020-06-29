Govinda Once Danced For 15 Minutes At 1 AM For An Impromptu Audition

Legendary composers Anand-Milind got a glimpse of actor Govinda’s dancing skills when they woke him up and asked him to give an audition at midnight.

“When Govinda ji came to Mumbai, he used to live with his maternal uncle, Uday Narayan Singh. So one day we randomly went to his house, and when Uday switched on the light, he said that his nephew Govinda has come to become a hero and he dances very well,” said Milind.

“Everyone was in a jovial mood; the time was around 12:30 – 1:00 at night. So, we shook Govinda ji awake and Uday played loud music and told him to dance saying that Anand-Milind are here and that this is your audition. He danced for 15 minutes and I was like he is an amazing dancer, he’s woken up from his sleep and still managed to dance so well,” he added on MX Player’s “Times of Music”.

Anand-Milind are best known for their iconic albums like Govinda starrer Coolie No. 1, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Bol Radha Bol.

