Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has wrapped up shooting for “Saaho” and called the upcoming film a “beautiful journey”.
“Two years since this beautiful journey started and it’s a wrap for me on the sets of ‘Saaho’. Thank you Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, my brother Sujeeth and the entire team,” Mukesh tweeted on Sunday.
It’s been two years since this beautiful journey started. Feel extremely proud and emotional to have wrapped my portion of my up coming film SAAHO. you all have been teased by the genius of @actorprabhas @shraddhakapoor ,my brother @sujeethsign ,R Madhi sir, Sabu Cyril sir, seekar Prasad sir, Bhaskar sir .Here is thanking @uvcreationsofficial for being such an amazing production house. Pramod ji, Vamsi sir , thank you. Shyam, Disha ,Arun, Sejal , Lokesh,kumresh , Pratik , Ashwin. you made each day memorable. @its_bhushankumar ji thank you for your trust in us. See you at the movies guys. @officialsaahomovie @tseries.official
Directed by Sujeeth, “Saaho” has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma.
