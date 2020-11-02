In today’s time of digital age, we all have come across cyberbullying some or the other time in our lives. Many have raised voice against this issue. But, singer Neha Bhasin has decided to raise her voice against this issue in a very different way. She is all set to come up with a song against cyberbullying.

Titled, “Kehnde rehnde”, the track aims to highlight issues like slut-shaming, sexism, cyberbullying and confining a woman to stereotypical standards of society.

“‘Kehnde rehnde’ is my way of highlighting the sexism, biases and shaming that takes place every day, every minute, online and offline in our society. It needs to be heard loud and clear by those who endorse the ideology that a man needs to behave a certain way to be accepted in the society and women need to stay within the limits of ‘tradition’ to be accepted,” says Neha Bhasin.

“It’s about time that we put our foot down. Through my music, I intend to reach every nook and corner which gives shelter to these mindsets,” Neha Bhasin shared.

Neha is best known for singings hit songs like “Nai Jaana”, “Dil diyan gallan” and “Jag ghumeya”. Well, all three of these songs have become top chartbusters.

