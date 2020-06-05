Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Brother Shamas On S*xual Harassment Allegations Made By His Niece: “His Name Is Being Abused”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made himself a force to reckon with in the industry after years of struggle. But recently, the Kick actor has been all over the news for not very many pleasant reasons. After the actor’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui announced her divorce with the actor, his niece has accused the Siddiqui family of s*xual harassment.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has alleged that the youngest Siddiqui brother, Minaz Siddiqui has s*xually harassed and assaulted her when she was all but 9 years old. While the actor himself has chosen to say “no comments” on all matters, his brother Shamas Siddiqui has finally broken his silence.

While Nawazuddin’s niece claims that the actor knew everything about the incident in question, Shamas has said that the matter is a two years old. Further shedding light on the same, Shamas Siddiqui has said, “She is the daughter of our brother who stays in Dehradun. She ran away from home at a minor age and married a boy; my brother had then filed a missing complaint to the connected police station. This case was going on in Dehradun and then it went to the High Court, she showed fake school certificates to prove that she was not a minor. The matter also went to the Supreme Court and they returned the case of HC, this is a two-year-old case, pending since 2018.”

Opening up about the fact that their niece has also dragged Nawazuddin in the matter, Shamas says that the actor has nothing to do with it. In the same interview to ETimes, Shamas said, “She had made the allegations against my younger brother Minaz in her previous statement but there was clearly no mention of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. But now she is involving Nawaz bhai. Aaliya and Nawaz bhai are already in controversy and now she (niece) is being instigated to do the illegal thing. There are arrest warrants against the girl and her husband from Uttarakhand HC because they never appeared for the court dates. A fine of Rs 20000 has been levied too and her husband has been charged with the POCSO Act because she was a minor.”

The revelations and questions did not stop there. Shamas says that he was baffled over one person being defamed so much. Defending his brother Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shamas concluded saying, “How can you defame one person so much? We have as many as 400 relatives, if something happens in our village so you’ll take Nawaz bhai’s name? His name is being abused. She has stated that Bade papa (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) knew about the abuse whereas Nawaz bhai is not related, he hardly ever goes to Dehradun. A husband-wife matter is going on and we have no involvement in that, but if you name someone, that person should stop going to his village? His mistake is that he is a grounded person and often visits his village, I have often advised him against that.”

Shamas has also made it loud and clear that he would not let the media trail affect him. He believes in the court of law and is waiting for things to return to normalcy and will then take the legal route.

