Amit Sadh Spends His Birthday Amid Lockdown With Pets, Shares A Heart Melting Post Calling Them Family

Amid lockdown, actor Amit Sadh spent his 37th birthday with with his three pet dogs.

Amit took to Instagram and shared a picture where he lazes around with his pets on the couch.

“Spending the day with my family at home… To all people who love me without conditions, through my good and bad… I would like to cherish this bond for life… and that is my gift!” Amit Sadh captioned the image.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Colleagues like Abhishek Bachchan, Sonal Chauhan, Kunal Kapoor and Shamita Shetty wished Amit Sadh “happy birthday” in the comment section.

Amit Sadh, who is known for his performance in films like “Kai Po Che!”, “Sarkar 3” and “Raag Desh”, was last seen in the digital film “Operation Parindey”, based on a story of a jailbreak in Nabha, Punjab 2016.

Amit Sadh will next be seen in the Vidya Balan-starrer “Shakuntala Devi”, which is based on the life of late Shakuntala Devi. She is widely revered as the human-computer for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations verbally within seconds. The film also features Sanya Malhotra in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Amid Sadh recently made headlines for his personal life after he announced his split with Brazilian model Annabel DaSilva.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!