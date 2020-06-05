Aarya Trailer: Sushmita Sen Promises A Powerful Comeback With This Disney+ Hotstar Series

Ever since the Miss Universe of 1994, Sushmita Sen announced her comeback with Aarya, fans cannot keep calm. So when the trailer of this do or die gritty drama was dropped, we couldn’t help but take notice of the fierce character that Sen is all set to essay.

Aarya revolves around the life of a happily married woman (Sushmita Sen) who is forced to take up her husband’s (Chandrachur Singh) illegal business after his brutal murder. The trailer shows the strength of a woman and her determination to protect her family.

Opening up about her digital debut and comeback, Sushmita Sen said that she related to the character of Aarya. So much so that if someone did not call her by that name, she would not even respond on sets. Speaking at the trailer launch, Sush said, “I remember, I wouldn’t even look at people on sets if they didn’t call me Aarya. I think it was me as a person, but very powerfully portrayed. Aarya is the courage of a human for me. It’s about going against all odds to do the right thing.”

A fact that most might not know is that Ram Madhvani, who also helmed the acclaimed Neerja had offered Sushmita Sen this project almost 9 years back. Sush further said, “I jumped at the name Aarya in the first meeting. Just the name told me so much about what the story would be like. I was ready to beg for the role after I read the script. Life me pehli baar workshop karae mujhse (I did workshops for the first time in my life). It is the courage of human being – it is not about being a man or a woman.”

Aarya is said to be a remake of the Dutch series Penoza. Sharing the trailer on Twitter, Ram Madhvani wrote, “A dream brought to life after 9 years. All thanks to the team Folded hands Here’s to the grit and power of #Aarya in all of us! #AaryaTrailer Out Now! Waiting to see what you guys think about this.”

A dream brought to life after 9 years. All thanks to the team 🙏 Here's to the grit and power of #Aarya in all of us! #AaryaTrailer Out Now! Waiting to see what you guys think about this.https://t.co/TH99Q3kTYD — Ram Madhvani (@RamKMadhvani) June 5, 2020

Though Sushmita Sen was last seen in the Bengali film, Nirbaak. But her last Bollywood outing was No Problem in 2010. Streaming from the 19th of June, Aarya also features Chandrachur Singh, Namit Das, Sikandar Kher, Manish Chaudhari, Vinod Rawat, Ankur Bhatia, Alexx O’Nell and Sugandha Garg among others.

Check the full trailer here:

