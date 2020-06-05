Facebook & Instagram’s Experience To Get Musical As The Social Media Giant CRACKS A Deal With Saregama!

Facebook and Instagram are amongst the two most popular social media platforms. Particularly in India, the user base is ever-growing. So, in order to cater to the Indian audience with a more delightful experience, Facebook has signed a crackling deal with the music label, Saregama.

As per the latest reports flowing in, the deal will improve user experience as they would be able to use label’s music on the platform. The users would be able to use the music in their stories, music stickers and much more. The songs of evergreen performers like Lata Mangeshkar, Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Asha Bhosle, Gulzar, Jagjit Singh, R.D Burman, Kalyanji Anandji, Geeta Dutt and Laxmikant Pyarelal, will be availed by Facebook.

Speaking about the same, Vikram Mehra, Managing Director of Saregama India, said, “We are pleased with this partnership as now millions of Facebook users will be able to add music from our vast catalogue to stories and videos they create and share”.

“At Facebook, we believe music is an integral part of self-expression and bringing people closer together and creating memories that last. We are very proud to partner with Saregama that will allow people on our platforms, globally, to use their favourite retro Indian music to further enrich their content on our platforms,” quoted Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India.

Although more info about the same will be out soon, this new deal is sure to take the users’ experience to the next level.

