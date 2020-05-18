Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Files For Divorce, Cites ‘Serious Problems’ In Marriage

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family have been quarantined in his house in Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district. But what comes as a bigger shocker to fans is that the actor’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has confirmed to filing for divorce with the Kick actor.

For those of you living under the rock, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya Siddiqui have been married for 10 long years. However, Aaliya has now opened up and confessed that there have been some “serious issues” in their marriage over the past several years. What’s more shocking is that Aaliya Siddiqui blames Nawaz and his brother for all the issues.

Aaliya Siddhiqui’s lawyer has confirmed the news to ZEE News through a video message. “Yes, it is to confirm that we have sent a legal notice to Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent on behalf of Mrs. Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7, 2020. Due to unprecedented COVID-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs. Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr. Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr. Siddiqui as well as his family members.”

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reached his home on May 15 after taking a travel pass. He and his family have been asked to remain in home quarantine till May 25. He revealed the news in a tweet that read, “Due to the recent loss of my younger sister, my mother, who is 71 years old, got anxiety attack twice. We have followed all the guidelines issued by the state government. We are #HomeQuarantined at our hometown Budhana. Please #StaySafe #StayHome,” he tweeted on Monday.”

His mother, brother and sister-in-law also made the journey with him in his private vehicle. Siddiqui told reporters that he underwent medical screening at 25 points during his journey.

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be next seen in ZEE5’s ‘Ghoomketu’ alongside Anurag Kashyap.

