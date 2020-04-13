MondayMotivation: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Inspires Those Finding Hard To Tackle The Current Crisis

Continuing the legacy of #MondayMotivation, we are here with yet another motivational dialogue ft. Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Manjhi: The Mountain Man was an inspiring story of a man carrying out an impossible task for his love.

This simple yet hard-hitting dialogue from Manjhi: The Mountain Man explains a lot the current times and how we have to take the matter to our hands. We’ve to do things which we haven’t done before in order to avoid the disaster to explode.

Stick to this space for more ‘Filmy Dialogues’. We’ll be back on Thursday with a nostalgia-filled #ThrowbackThursday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!