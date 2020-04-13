Exclusive! Shruti Haasan On Difference Between Working In India & The West: “Organised Or Disorganised, it is Because Of The People Not Geography”

Shruti Haasan after making a mark in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Film Industries made her way to the west where she featured in her first international project titled Threadstone. Recently in an exclusive chat with Koimoi, the actress opened up on the difference between the four.

Shruti Haasan who is actively into her first love music right now, did an Instagram live with Koimoi where she opened up on a lot of things including what music means to her, her time in quarantine, films and also controversies that surround.

When asked that she has now worked in four different industries, does she find any difference between them, she said, “There are a lots of e-mails in the west, lots of mails. They live in their mail boxes. That is one main difference. But after that if it is either organised or disorganised, or however it is, is because of the people not because of the geography. Even on the team of Treadstone, there were people who were efficient and some who weren’t and that is the same with Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Eventually anywhere in the world, a movie crew is the same. You work as a team together.”

Further in the chat Shruti also spoke on why she took the shift from acting to actively pursuing music. The singer-actor is now working on her English album and has been giving glimpses of her voice to her fans on Instagram.

Shruti Haasan will be next seen in Laabam opposite Vijay Sethupathi and Krack with Ravi Teja. The films are in the shooting stage and it will commence only when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides. As for Threadstone, the first season released later last year and has been receiving good reviews.

