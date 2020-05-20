Multiplex chains like INOX and PVR were disappointed when it was announced that Shoojit Sircar’s quirky drama Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan – Ayushmann Khurrana and Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi are releasing directly on OTT platforms. Now Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah starrer Bole Chudiyan could be adding to the disappointment of the multiplex chains.

As the coronavirus situation doesn’t seem to get solved soon which will lead to theatres remaining closed for several more months. This has resulted in several moviemakers considering a digital release for their films. Now just after Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Ghoomketu was announced to be releasing on ZEE5 this month, another one of his projects, Bole Chudiyan co-starring Tamannaah Bhatia is all set for a digital release.

Recently, the co-producer of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer, Rajesh Bhatia, confirmed this news in an interview with Mid-Day by saying – “Cinema is a great medium, but, it doesn’t seem like theatres will start functioning within the next six months. We are hence open to the idea of an OTT release. If the film beams to 200 countries, we think that’s a great deal for the right price.”

The Bole Chudiyan producer further stated – “We are responsible to our investors. We must meet a timely release, and generate revenue. Cash flow needs to be generated [and directed towards] forthcoming productions. The film has completed its editing and is ready for its release – be it in theatres or OTT platforms”.

Apart from Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah Bhatia, Bole Chudiyan also features Kabir Duhan Singh, Rajpal Yadav, and Aditya Srivastava in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Shamas Siddiqui.

