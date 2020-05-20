Kartik Aaryan BREAKS Silence On Being Called Misogynist In Controversial Video With Sister: “Don’t You Think My Mother…”

Kartik Aaryan has recently been facing the heat for allegedly creating and promoting misogynistic content. Right from his Pati Patni Aur Woh monologue to his recent social media video with his sister, Aaryan has been called out for disrespecting women.

While Kartik Aayan had deleted the video in context, he had maintained a dignified silence on the entire episode. But now, the actor has chosen to explain his stand after being called out a misogynist.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Kartik Aaryan said that if he was disrespecting women or producing misogynistic content, wouldn’t his mother and sister have objected to it? Directly addressing the controversy around his now-deleted Instagram video with his sister, Aaryan said, “It was said that it promoted domestic violence. Think about it, if that had been the case, don’t you think my sister would have objected? Or my mom? They watched it before we uploaded it. Things are sometimes blown out of proportion as well. After I deleted the video, many peole asked me why did I delete it. There are two sides to everything. You just have to go along. But I am not promoting anything.”

However, Kartik Aaryan is also quick to apologize to all those people who have been hurt by that video. “I know it hurts some people’s sentiments, that’s why I deleted it. If someone was even slightly hurt by it, I should just delete it and not get into it. I wouldn’t really care about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, for those of you living under the rock, Sona Mohapatra had taken to his Twitter handle and lashed out at Kartik Aaryan for the videos that he shares on his social media handle amid the lockdown. Sona also said that Kartik Aaryan is one actor whose career is based on solely misogynistic films!

Now while that may sound a little harsh, do let us know your thoughts about Kartik Aaryan and his recent Instagram videos.

