Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thursday shared a heartfelt message for his sister, who he says has been battling breast cancer since she was 18.

The actor posted a birthday message acknowledging his sister’s courage.

My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage #breastcancer @ 18

bt it ws her will power & courage dat made her stand agnst all d odds

she turns 25 2day & still fighting

M thankful 2 Dr.@koppiker & @Lalehbusheri13 fr motivating her

& m rly grateful 2 @resulp Sir fr introducng me 2 dem pic.twitter.com/xHsBK8uJDP — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) October 13, 2018

Nawazuddin extended gratitude to the doctors for motivating his sister and said he was grateful to Resul Pookutty for introducing him to the medical experts.