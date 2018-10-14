Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thursday shared a heartfelt message for his sister, who he says has been battling breast cancer since she was 18.

The actor posted a birthday message acknowledging his sister’s courage.

“My sister ws diagnosed of advanced stage (of) breast cancer at 18 but it was her will power and courage that made her stand against all the odds. She turns 25 today and still fighting,” Nawazuddin tweeted.

Nawazuddin extended gratitude to the doctors for motivating his sister and said he was grateful to Resul Pookutty for introducing him to the medical experts.

