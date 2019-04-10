Siblings are the only enemies one can’t live without! Today is ‘National Siblings Day’ and there is hardly anyone who doesn’t love or adore their siblings. Without them, life is just boring.

There are a few siblings who have had their back through thick and thin.

Salman Khan- Arbaaz Khan:

Last year when Arbaaz got summoned by the Anti Extortion Cell for betting in IPL, Salman was attending a conference for Race 3 and quoted, “You can’t show what you’re going through. People, who’ve taken time out to watch you on TV or on social media, are there to enjoy. You can’t be depressed while promoting a film. That’s a battle that one will always have to fight. Personally, you could be down and out but you can’t ever show it.”

Salman has always been there for his family, be it Arpita’s decision to marry Aayush or Arbaaz’s decision to file for a divorce with his wife Malaika Arora. Bhai, despite everything, has always prioritized his family and little Ahil’s pictures with his Mamu jaan are the proof which Arpita keeps posting from time to time.

Kangana Ranaut- Rangoli Chandel:

When the whole world was talking about Kangana’s relationship status with Hrithik Roshan, there was only one person vouching for her throughout, Rangoli. Time and again, Rangoli has always supported Kangana by coming out in public and making bold statements. Be it Aditya Pancholi’s controversy or Vikas Bahl’s #MeToo controversy, she has always come forward and supported her sister without even caring about the consequences.

people who say Kangana wants to promote her films by talking about issues should know she would have never left khan and yrf films fairness ads if films were more imp to her now pls go and find some other excuse …it’s too ghisa pitaa….🤓 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) October 13, 2018

Rangoli tweeted this when people were accusing Kangana of coming out and speaking only when her movie is around the corner.

Khloe Kardashian- Kylie Jenner:

Now, who doesn’t know about Jordyn & Tristan’s cheating scandal!??

I mean, I’m sure everyone does. As soon as this news sparked Kylie immediately cut off from Jordyn because she was seen making out with Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson at a party. She supported her sister and proved that nothing can come between the KARDIJENNER’s!

Janhvi Kapoor- Arjun Kapoor:

After Sridevi passed away last year, a lot has changed. Arjun and Janhvi who used to not talk to each other, all of a sudden became the most happening siblings of the B-town. In fact during Jahnvi’s debut at Koffee with Karan, this sibling duo told their side of the stories and how they have come so close after the demise of late Sridevi. Well, we can’t say NO to how adorable they look together!

And this last one is my favourite…

Sara Ali Khan- Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi:

We love Sara for her candidness and Taimur for, well EVERYTHING!

This sibling duo is the cutest of B-town and we couldn’t agree less with it. Sara on Koffee with Karan also spoke about her relationship with Taimur and how cute he is.

After writing about these sibling duos, I’m most certainly missing my ‘Do Anmol Ratan’, my brothers. May we always have each other’s back and keep teasing ‘You’re adopted’ to one another!

HAPPY SIBLINGS DAY!!!!

