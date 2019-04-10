Shah Rukh Khan’s Next ISN’T Mersal Remake; It’s A Hindi Masala Film By Atlee Kumar?

Though yesterday’s IPL’s match brought in a bad result for Kolkata Knight Riders but it seems Shah Rukh Khan returned with something very valuable from the ground. Atlee Kumar, director of Vijay’s commercial masala hit Mersal, met Shah during the match and apparently, they both went to Kumar’s office after the match.

Since their photos, the rumours of Mersal‘s Hindi remake started to capture the internet. Many also said Shah Rukh Khan will play a cameo in Atlee’s Thalapathy 63 (Vijay 63). But there has been a new twist to the story.

Planning to watch any movie in the theatres? Click here and enjoy exclusive cashback offers!

In.com contacted the sources close to Atlee’s team and this is what they had to say, “Yes, it is true that Atlee and Shah Rukh had a meeting at the former’s office after the match. But it was not about Shah Rukh playing a cameo in Vijay 63. It was also not about Mersal’s remake in Hindi. But it is about a Hindi project that the duo might collaborate in the future”.

If this is true, it’s BLOCKBUSTER news for Shah Rukh Khan because Atlee knows the nerves of the audience. He has made some of the very good commercial films and Shah badly needs one.

The actor expressed his views on the changing gender dynamics in the Indian entertainment industry in an interview to BBC Asian Network. He was in London to receive an honorary doctorate in Philanthropy from The University of Law, London.

“The roles of women and the kind of attitude you have at the workplace for women is changing for positive,” Shah Rukh is seen saying in the video shared on the official Twitter handle of BBC Asian Network.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!