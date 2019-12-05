Mystery SOLVED? Ananya Panday Breaks Silence On Her Relationship Status

Ananya Panday who made her debut with Karan Johar’s Student Of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, is doing incredibly well for herself at such a young age. Her upcoming release, Pati Patni Aur Woh, opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar has created the right kind of buzz amongst the audience.

Ananya has been promoting the film back and forth, and is doing it with all passion. She is really hardworking and open about her life. Talking to Mumbai Mirror about her relationship status, Ananya revealed, “I can’t tell you everything. Where’s the fun in that. My life is so public already, I want to keep some things private.”

She also revealed that she has had her share of relationships and said, “I am a romantic person, I love being in love. I’m in love with the idea of love. I have had my fair share of relationships. It’s normal and one shouldn’t judge me for it because in school you have many short-short relationships, you know. I started working from a young age and have matured a lot in the past year.”

On being asked if she would date someone like Chintu Tyagi from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya answered it smartly and said, “It’s okay to be attracted to other people but not to the point where your partner gets uncomfortable. I can’t ever deal with a boyfriend or husband like Chintu Tyagi. I’m very loyal and I expect the same.”

On being asked about dating Kartik Aaryan, Ananya said, “By now everyone knows I had a huge crush on him. I used to think he’s cute, now having worked with him, I find him to be cuter. He’s a lovely person and we have a blast whenever we are together.”

Well, what are your thoughts on Ananya and Kartik? Do you want to see them as a couple, tell us in the comments section below?

