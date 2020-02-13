My Name Is Khan Completes A Decade, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol & Karan Johar Gets Nostalgic

Popular on-screen couple Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have taken to social media to remember their film “My Name Is Khan“, which was released 10 years ago on this day. The 2010 film’s director Karan Johar also shared a note.

Shah Rukh took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a few photographs from the set. He wrote: “Thank u @karanjohar & @kajol for making arguably the finest film of our careers. The only film I needed to see everyday pics to know if I have the expressions right! Here’s some of them…”

Kajol shared a collage of photos from the set and some behind the scenes snaps, with the popular song “Tere naina” playing in the background.

She captioned: “Soooooo many memories. So much fun from Nysa’s first Disney trip to seeing the history of San Fran Up, close and personal with the most amazing sunrise. It will always be one of my most fav memories! #10YearsOfMyNameIsKhan @karanjohar @iamsrk @mickeycontractor @nysadevgan”.

Johar also posted a note on Instagram along with a video, which pays tribute to the movie.

“#10yearsofmynameiskhan. This will always remain an extremely special film for me….a film that not only had relevant messaging but also ( in my opinion) a beating heart! Bhai @iamsrk put his all into creating Rizwan…and I will always be eternally grateful to him for just being him ….for being such a rock solid support to me through the journey of the film…love you so much Bhai! And love you @kajol for breathing life into Mandira and just being the fabulous and incredible artist that you are!!! And finally thank you to #shibanibathija for writing and creating the film and every character! Writing is the spine that we can give body to….thank you,” he wrote.

“My Name Is Khan“, released on February 12 2010, was Karan Johar melodrama that narrated a love story against the backdrop of discrimination on the basis of religion and race.

