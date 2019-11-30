Munna Badnaam Hua From Dabangg 3: Salman Khan To Unveil Song With The Widest Launch Ever!

The video of the most awaited Item song of the year, Munna Badnaam Hua starring Salman Khan, Zarina Hussain and Prabhudheva will be launched today in a grand event, by audience’s beloved Chulbul Pandey. The audio of the song is already a chartbuster, and fans are eagerly waiting to watch Robinhood Pandey’s dance moves on Badshah’s rap, and the highly anticipated dance-off between Chulbul and Prabhudheva.

The makers of Dabangg 3 are all set to launch the song in what is being called the biggest song launch of the year, with Chulbul himself all set to groove onstage. Apart from the media, even Chulbul’s fans have been invited to be a part of the event. However, to make sure that not just the audience at the event, but millions can witness the magic of Munna, the event will be streamed live on Facebook not just on Salman Khan’s page, but 75 top facebook pages with reach of over 100 million.

While the excitement around the song is building by the minute, here’s the teaser of Munna Badnaam Hua to give a glimpse into the biggest chartbuster that is all set to unfold.

The much-awaited Dabangg 3 is directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films and is slated to release on 20th December, this year.

