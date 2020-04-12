Mumbai Police Tweets THIS Scene From Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na & Captions It As ‘Mask Hai Na’

Mumbai Police is known for its hilarious infotainment tweets and this time it’s Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na. Keeping the current crisis in mind, the Mumbai Police has been spreading awareness through entertainment on Twitter.

We’ve seen them using the scope of Bollywood movies in order to garner traction. But nothing come as forced and the creativity surely provokes right kind of buzz amid its the target audience.

This time, Mumbai Police took to Twitter and shared a scene from Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na. It’s a scene where Shah Rukh Khan dodges the spit-attack from Satish Shah and Mumbai Police has smartly related it with the current crisis.

Mumbai Police tweeted, “@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer – Mask Hai Na!”

.@iamsrk wouldn’t need to do such stunts any longer – Mask Hai Na! pic.twitter.com/8lHfCtJgye — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 12, 2020

The handle also commented down their tweet: “तोच सुपरहिरो जो लोकांचे प्राण वाचवतो. लोकांना जीवदान देतो. शत्रूविरुद्ध लढताना संयम नाही सोडत. आपला खरा हिरो तोच जो संयमी मनाने घरी राहील. मास्क आणि हॅन्ड वॉशचा वापर करेल. (A superhero is one who saves lives. One who fights with the enemy without losing self-control. Our real superhero will be one who stays indoors with discipline and use mask and hand wash.)

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri have offered their four-storied personal office space to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to be utilised as a quarantine facility for women, children and the elderly. This comes at a time when the nation along with the rest of the world is battling the deadly COVID 19 pandemic.

Thanking the Bollywood superstar and his wife for their act of generosity, BMC shared on social media: “#StrongerTogether We thank @iamsrk & @gaurikhan for offering their 4-storey personal office space to help expand our Quarantine capacity equipped with essentials for quarantined children, women & elderly. Indeed a thoughtful & timely gesture! #AnythingForMumbai #NaToCorona.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!