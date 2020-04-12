Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt’s 2017 Romantic Comedy

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office: Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt’s 2017 romantic-comedy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a Box Office treat. The film was a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and got even more love from the audience.

As the Shashank Khaitan directed film released in cinemas back in 2017 it was received warmly by the audience on its opening day itself. After an opening day of 12.25 crores, the film sustained very well and went on to do a lifetime business of 116.60 crores.

The film which was made on a budget of 45 crores managed to rake profits of 159.11%. It was declared a Super-Hit.

Have a look at the daily breakdown:

Day 1: 12.25 crores

Day 2: 14.75 crores

Day 3: 16.05 crores

First Weekend: 43.05 crores

Day 4: 12.08 crores

Day 5: 7.52 crores

Day 6: 5.95 crores

Day 7: 5.06 crores

First Week: 73.66 crores

Day 8: 4.21 crores

Day 9: 5.90 crores

Day 10: 7.45 crores

Day 11: 2.72 crores

Day 12: 2.45 crores

Day 13: 2.30 crores

Day 14: 2.05 crores

Second Week: 27.08 crores

Day 15: 1.35 crore

Day 16: 2.35 crores

Day 17: 3.25 crores

Day 18: 1.12 crore

Day 19: 1.20 crore

Day 20: 1.10 crore

Day 21: 1.02 crore

Third Week: 11.39 crores

Fourth Week: 3.25 crores

Fifth Week: 1.10 crore

Sixth Week: 0.12 crore

Total: 116.60 crores

