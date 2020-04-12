Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office: Here’s The Daily Breakdown Of Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt’s 2017 Romantic Comedy

Badrinath Ki Dulhania Box Office: Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt’s 2017 romantic-comedy, Badrinath Ki Dulhania was a Box Office treat. The film was a sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and got even more love from the audience.
As the Shashank Khaitan directed film released in cinemas back in 2017 it was received warmly by the audience on its opening day itself. After an opening day of 12.25 crores, the film sustained very well and went on to do a lifetime business of 116.60 crores.
The film which was made on a budget of 45 crores managed to rake profits of 159.11%. It was declared a Super-Hit.
Have a look at the daily breakdown:
Day 1: 12.25 crores
Day 2: 14.75 crores
Day 3: 16.05 crores
First Weekend: 43.05 crores
Day 4: 12.08 crores
Day 5: 7.52 crores
Day 6: 5.95 crores
Day 7: 5.06 crores
First Week: 73.66 crores
Day 8: 4.21 crores
Day 9: 5.90 crores
Day 10: 7.45 crores
Day 11: 2.72 crores
Day 12: 2.45 crores
Day 13: 2.30 crores
Day 14: 2.05 crores
Second Week: 27.08 crores
Day 15: 1.35 crore
Day 16: 2.35 crores
Day 17: 3.25 crores
Day 18: 1.12 crore
Day 19: 1.20 crore
Day 20: 1.10 crore
Day 21: 1.02 crore
Third Week: 11.39 crores
Fourth Week: 3.25 crores
Fifth Week: 1.10 crore
Sixth Week: 0.12 crore
Total: 116.60 crores
