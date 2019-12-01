Mrunal Thakur Expresses Her Idea Of Love, Reveals The Marriage Proposals She Got!

Mrunal Thakur became an overnight sensation after the success of Love Sonia and then went on to bag films like Super 30 and Batla House. And now, as the actress finds her stronger footing in the industry, Mrunal opens up about the love and appreciation she has been receiving from the fans.

Speaking about the same, Mrunal has been quoted by Hindustan Times saying, “I have got so many marriage proposals on social media post Super 30 and Batla House. Messages that say, ‘Can I marry you?’, ‘You are the perfect wife material’, ‘I am crushing on you’. Such messages are so sweet and I have never heard or received reactions like this before. It is wonderful. I remember, once I was returning home after pack up of my film, this teenager met me and literally jumped on me. She gave me a tight hug and kept calling me Bulbul, the name of my character from my last TV show. When people show such unadulterated love, personally or via messages, I don’t know how to respond.”

Mrunal also is very excited about the idea of love and hopes to find love someday. Speaking about the same, “Love is important and I am waiting for it. I really want to fall in love. I want a man who can cook and sing for me (laughs). I want him to travel with me as I love to travel and he has to make me laugh.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front Mrunal will next be seen in two sports dramas. Mrunal has Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Farhan Akhtar’s Toofan to look forward to.

