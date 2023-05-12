The hit legal drama Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is now streaming on Netflix. Starring the gorgeous and iconic Bollywood star Rani Mukerji, the film is based on the life of an immigrant Indian mother’s battle against the Norwegian foster care system and local legal machinery to win back the custody of her children. Based on true events, the film takes you through the journey of a mother’s undying love for her children and how she fights to get them back against all odds.

Rani Mukerji shares, ”Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway is an extremely special film for me. And I am ecstatic that the film, after its successful run at the theaters, is now releasing on Netflix. This will only ensure that our movie reaches more people around the globe. And what better than to have my film release over Mother’s Day weekend on Netflix.”

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, added, “Mrs. Chatterjee Vs. Norway’ had an extremely successful theatrical run for over 50 days across the world. It’s delightful that this uplifting & inspiring film is now streaming on Netflix. It gives audiences around the world a brand-new way to celebrate ‘Mother’s Day”.

Monisha Advani, Producer, Emmay Entertainment, shares, “We at Emmay Entertainment are thrilled that the intriguing story of Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway will now stream on Netflix, opening the film up to audiences worldwide. This continues the journey we began by telling an internationally relevant story of struggle, hope and ultimate triumph of an Indian mother and her children”.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani & Nikkhil Advani), Mrs Chatterjee VS Norway successfully ran at the box office and is now streaming on Netflix.

