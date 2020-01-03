Mr Lele: Here’s Why Janhvi Kapoor Replaced Kiara Advani In The Varun Dhawan & Bhumi Pednekar Starrer

Janhvi Kapoor is in the news for all the right reasons. From her cute family vacations to her upcoming films, everything has become the talk of the town. Apart from the films that she has already started shooting for, the actress is headlining the news for Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele, which also features Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar.

While the initial cast included Kaira Advani, the actress was replaced by Janhvi Kapoor after she walked out of the film. Kiara Advani had to opt-out of the Varun Dhawan, Bhumi Pednekar film due to a busy and overcrowded work schedule. Janhvi was immediately signed for the film when the actress gave a nod to the script.

Well, it is now revealed that the makers of the film were keen on getting Janhvi on board only because she and Varun have never been paired on the screen before. According to the recent report in Mumbai Mirror, a source has revealed, “The makers were keen to get Janhvi on board as she and Varun haven’t worked together before. The team had a narration for her last week and she instantly agreed. The film is currently in the pre-production stage.”

The source also revealed that Mr Lele is a comic-thriller in the commercial space. “The dialogue draft for the film is currently in the works and it is expected to go on the floors in the first week of March,” said the source.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film Street Dancer 3D which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi.

Janhvi is currently shooting for Dostana 2 opposite Kartik Aaryan and Lakshya. Apart from Dostana 2, the Dhadak actress will also be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl wherein she will be playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Besides that, Janhvi will also be seen in RoohiAfzana opposite Rajkummar Rao and Karan Johar’s magnum opus Takht.

