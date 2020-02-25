Mr. India 2 Announcement Video Ft. Ranveer Singh Was Supposed To Release On 26th January But Got Postponed?

The debate around the reboot of the 1987 classic Mr. India has caught all the eyeballs right now. Ali Abbas Zafar has already announced that he is planning to spin-off of the film in a trilogy and Ranveer Singh is reportedly in talks to play the lead. Grapevine now has that the makers were supposed to announce the film on 26 January but they didn’t and also that Boney Kapoor is asking the makers to credit him as the co-producer.

Ali Abbas Zafar announced Mr. India 2 trilogy and wrote, “Excited to partner with@ZeeStudios_for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!”

There have been various reports according to which the makers are pitching the film to Ranveer for the lead and Shah Rukh Khan to play the iconic villain Mogambo. There are also reports that SRK has opted it down. Meanwhile, a report in Pinkvilla now claims that the makers were going to release a teaser with Ranveer in the titular role and it was supposed to end with the iconic “Mogambo Khush Hua” dialogue in the background on January 26, 2020. But they did not.

Meanwhile, there has been a debate that Ali and the new makers did not approach the cast and the team of the original film before going forward for the spin-off. Now according to the sources, the producer of the original, Boney Kapoor has sold the negative rights to Zee and had even asked them to wait for a while. It is now that he is requesting Zee to credit him as the co-producer.

The original 1987 release starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in the lead and was a massive hit which went on to become a cult classic.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!