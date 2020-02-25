Bigg Boss 13’s Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Divya Agarwal BASH Mahira Sharma Over Dadasaheb Phalke Award Row!

Bigg Boss 13’s Mahira Sharma has stuck herself in yet another controversy. The actress was recently called out for copying Alia Bhatt’s attire for the finale episode, and now it is her alleged Dadasaheb Phalke Award for ‘The Most Fashionable Contestant Of Bigg Boss 13’ that’s creating a lot of noise.

For the unversed, Mahira Sharma took to her social media to shared the news of her big win at the prestigious award festival. Later, the official authorities of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) clarified that the actress forged the certificate and nothing of those sorts happened.

Reacting to the same now, Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee too took a jibe at the Lehanga actress over forging the certificate. “It’s definitely wrong and I don’t understand the need for it. The ultimate happiness is when you earn it not just claiming it and I myself feel proud that I have earned it a few years back,” shared Devoleena in a conversation with Bollywood Bubble.

For the unversed, the actress herself too bagged a Dadasaheb Phalke Award back in 2016 for her portrayal as Gopi in Star Plus show Saath Nibhana Sathiya.

Meanwhile, Splitsvilla fame Divya Agarwal too, took to her Twitter account to share her views on the row.“Forgery with life is not so cool.. cheating the Dadasaheb Phalke award is a disgrace.. #MahiraSharma,” the Ragini MMS Returns 2 actress wrote.

Forgery with life is not so cool..

cheating the Dadasaheb Phalke award is a disgrace.. #MahiraSharma — Divya Agarwal (@Divyakitweet) February 23, 2020

Mahira too shared an official statement recently about the entire mishappening, clarifying her side of the story. “This is with regards to the statement issued by the social media team of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 on Sunday, i.e 23rd of February 2020 at about 9.30 pm IST. I, Mahira Sharma would like to inform that the charges made against me for receiving and forging the prestigious DadaSaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2020 are untrue and totally uncalled for,” she mentioned in a conversation with SpotboyE.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!