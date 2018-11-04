Mogul Update: Aamir Khan FINALLY Breaks His Silence Over Doing The Film

Ever since, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar backed out from the Gulshan Kumar biopic which is titled Mogul, there were a lot of speculations that Aamir Khan would replace Akki in it.

But later, Aamir confirmed that he is not acting in it, but co-producing it. A few days ago, Aamir too backed out from the film post sexual harassment allegations against director Subhash Kapoor who was going to direct Mogul earlier.

Today, ahead of the release of Thugs Of Hindostan, Aamir met a few journalists at his residence and had a candid chatty evening. During the chat, when he was asked if he’s still doing Mogul as there is no clarity yet on it, but he simply denied it. He said that he doesn’t have any film after TOH. “I have already put out my statement. Right now I’m not doing any other film, only film I’m doing is Thugs Of Hindostan. Just pray that it does well (smiles).”