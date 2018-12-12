Mirzapur Success Bash: Farhan Akhtar, Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal & Other Celebs To Grace The Party!

It’s time to revel for Ritesh Sidhwani and his production house Excel Media and Entertainment as the producers are all set to celebrate the success of Mirzapur, their second collaboration with Amazon Prime Video.

Mirzapur, an Amazon Original which released earlier in November has emerged to be one of the highest streamed Indian original web series across the Globe.

In order to celebrate the humongous success and response from viewers across the world, Ritesh Sidhwani on behalf of Excel Media and Entertainment will host a party for Mirzapur star cast tomorrow.

The celebrations will have in attendance the power packed star cast of Mirzapur and other celebrities namely Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Shreya Pilgaonkar, Shweta Tripathi, Harshhita Gaur, Rasika Duggal, Karan Anshuman, Gurmmeet Singh, Rahul Dholakia, Shujaat Saudagar, Angad Bedi, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Tanuj Virwani and Flora Saini.

Interestingly, the web series which is based on the illegal drug business in Mirzapur and revolves around the cartels in power, will be hosting their success at club Escobar – a popular suburban party hub having gotten its name from the notorious drug lord Pablo Escobar.

After being hailed by critics for its real and rustic content, Mirzapur has garnered tremendous love from its audience across.

Based on the backdrop of the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh, Mirzapur showcases the story of a lawless land ruled by the powerful Kaleen Bhaiya played by Pankaj Tripathi.

Mirzapur marks to be the second collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Ritesh Sidhwani – Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment, after 2017’s hugely popular India’s first original web series Inside Edge.

Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment, Amazon Prime Video’s Mirzapur is directed by Gurmeet Singh.