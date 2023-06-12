Minissha Lamba who made her debut with the film “Yahaan” in 2005 is back after a long gap with Amazon miniTV series “Badtameez Dil”. And she says it feels good to be back on the sets for work.

Minissha, whose character Muskaan from the film “Well Done Abba”, is etched in the hearts of the audience, spoke about her comeback and the show at a special screening held for “Badtameez Dil” in Mumbai.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When asked how it felt to be back after so long, Minissha Lamba said: “Being back on the sets makes you feel good about yourself. It gives you a sense of purpose. You wake up in the morning and there is something you look forward to.”

Talking about the show, Minissha Lamba said: “It is an easy-breezy story about love. Love is the language that everyone understands and everyone wants love. Some people may say they don’t want it, but they do seek love. So, everyone should watch this show.”

“Badtameez Dil” presents the journey of a young woman who believes in old-school romance and a guy who is an ardent believer of modern-day love. It features Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra in lead roles. It also has Minissha Lamba, and Mallika Dua in supporting parts.

Must Read: Gadar 2 Teaser Out! Sunny Deol aka ‘Pakistan Ka Damad’ Tara Singh Is Set To Take Lahore As ‘Dahej’ In This Much Anticipated Sequel

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News