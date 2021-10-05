Advertisement

Late Saturday night turned out to be a big blow for Bollywood as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and 7 others were arrested by NCB in a drug raid conducted on a cruise. As several stars reacted to this news and popular singer Mika Singh too questioned the motive behind the arrest.

The singer took a sly jibe at the NCB officials. He wrote on Twitter, “Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visited. I heard lots of people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els except #AaryanKhan..Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day..” Take a look at the tweet below:

Wow what a beautiful @CordeliaCruises I wish I could have visted. I heard lots people were there but I couldn’t see anyone els accept #AaryanKhan ..

Itne bade cruse mei sirf aariyan hi ghoom raha tha kya.. hadd hai.. good morning have a wonderful day.. pic.twitter.com/BJ72yHpkl5 — King Mika Singh (@MikaSingh) October 5, 2021

However, there’s a connection between Aryan Khan and Mika Singh. A lot many don’t know that NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede, who arrested Aryan and 7 others in a drug raid, also arrested the singer with a foriegn currency back in 2013 when he was returning from Bangkok, as per Hindustan Times report. Wankhade at that time was heading the Customs department.

Sameer Wankhade had also issued a statement, “He was found in possession of $11,000 and Rs 2.75 lakh in cash. The liquor bottles were totally valued at $1,000 (equivalent to Rs 53,000). As per Customs norms, Indian passengers coming from abroad carrying over USD 5,000 need to declare the same.” Not just that, the Bollywood singer was also carrying two bottles of liquor and some branded items. He had failed to declare all these items at the customs.

It is also worth pointing out that the report mentioned Mika Singh was stopped while he was walking through the green channel. Only passengers who do not have anything to declare can walk through the green channel. He was arrested and booked under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). However, he was later released on bail after he told the officials that he was unaware that he had to declare currency and goods.

Mika also issued a statement about getting caught by the customs department. He said, “It’s a little embarrassing to be caught with only 10,000 dollars, if you must get caught, it should be like Rahat, with a large stash. Some time back I was made to pay Rs 1.5 lakh for a watch that I had been wearing for ages. As per rules, you do not put duty on used items, but someone there didn’t allow it and instead of creating a scene I simply paid and walked off. It never made news … clearly someone at the airport wanted to be in media glare today, so be it.”

