Met Gala 2019: Are Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Pregnant? After-Party Look Sparks Rumours

Ever since Bollywood’s IT couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh tied the knot, a lot of rumours about her pregnancy were doing the rounds. But time and again, Deepika has cleared it and stated that motherhood will happen when the time is right. But the rumours have sparked again post her appearance at the MET Gala 2019.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who too was present at the event, shared a picture on her Instagram account along with Nick Jonas, Deepika, Anaita Shroff and others.

Soon after she shared the picture, fans started assuming that Deepika is expecting as her baby bump was visible. But there’s bad news for you’ll. Don’t expect a mini Deepika or Ranveer anytime soon. A source close to the actress has rubbished all the rumours. The source said, “These rumours about her pregnancy are absolutely laughable. It is just a bad angle picture.”

She also took to her Instagram and shared more pictures in the same attire. Her baby bump is quite visible in these pictures too.

Apart from her after party pictures, Deepika had also shared her pictures from the MET Gala 2019. Like always, Ranveer made sure to give us some perfect husband goals. He commented on wifey’s picture and wrote, “Come on Barbie, let’s go party.”

Om the work front, she will be next seen in Chhapaak. The film is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal and Deepika is portraying Laxmi in it. The film is being directed by Meghna Gulzar. It is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020.

On her role, Deepika had said: “A character that will stay with me forever. It’s a very important story and it’s a true life incident, so hopefully, good things will come out of it.”

