A lot of Bollywood leading ladies and beauties say that catfights are a thing of the past. But there are some showdowns both direct and indirect between some actresses that will forever remain in the books as some of the biggest catfights of industry ever.

So here we are with a compilation of 5 biggest showdowns that the industry has witnessed over the past few years.

1. Aishwarya Rai-Rani Mukerji:

Not many might know about the cold vibes between the two popular actresses, but it all began when Rani Mukerji accepted Aishwarya’s role in Chalte Chalte after Rai was asked to leave due to her relationship with Salman Khan back then.

It was said that Ash was baffled at this incident and did not appreciate Rani’s acceptance of the role. What fueled the fire later was the fact that Aishwarya’s married to Jr. Bachchan when Rani and Abhishek were rumoured to be in a relationship. Ever since then, the duo has made their dislike towards each other very evident.

2. Aishwarya Rai-Sonam Kapoor:

The two true blue fashionista’s of Bollywood were at one point the brand ambassadors of leading FMCG company L’Oréal together with Sonam being the Indian brand ambassador and Ash the global. It was the same time that Aishwarya and Sonam were to walk the red carpet of the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, but Aishwarya expressed her dissatisfaction over Sonam making her debut alongside her and as a result, Sonam missed out on her chance to walk the Cannes red carpet.

This did not go down too well with Sonam who in a later interview openly referred to Aishwarya Rai as “an aunty from another generation.”

3. Kareena Kapoor- Bipasha Basu:

Kareena Kapoor and Bipasha Basu’s fallout is one of the most spoken about and out in the open catfights ever. It all began with their 2001 film Ajnabee, where rumours of the two ladies having a huge showdown over the costumes did round. While Kareena Kapoor went on to the extent of calling Bipasha “Kalli Billi” some sources had also sworn that they saw Bebo slap Bipasha amid the nasty fight! While Bipasha has said that the whole issue was a classic case of a mountain out of a mole, Kareena was quoted in an interview saying that Bipasha’s only claim to fame was her fallout with me (Kareena).

4. Kareena Kapoor-Deepika Padukone:

While this is not something that most people are aware of but both the Bollywood beauties showed their snarl sides with their cat fight. It all began when the rumour mill went over drive with the gossip of Kareena Kapoor getting insecure of Deepika Padukone’s growing proximity with her then BF and now husband Saif Ali Khan. While Deepika went on to say that she cannot do anything about Kareena’s insecurity as it is her problem.

Things worsened when Kareena on the sets of Koffee with Karan revealed that she was the original choice of Chennai Express and Ram Leela but despite turning them down, she is the only actress who can proudly say that she has given away films to other actresses (both the films then went to DP). Well cute and innocent as she may look, DP gave it back on the same show when Karan asked her if not acting what other profession would she choose and Padukone was quick to say ‘charity’.

5. Rekha-Jaya Bachchan:

Well, this is one of the most legendary and long-standing catfights of Bollywood. It all began after the proximity between Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha began driving Jaya Bachchan insane and so did Rekha’s outright acceptance of her love and admiration for Bachchan.

Well, do let us know if you knew about these fallouts and stay tuned to this space for more such compilations.

