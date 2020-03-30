Did Abhay Deol Call Out Privileged People Sitting At Home & Complaining Due To The Lockdown?

Abhay Deol is one actor who certainly knows how to entertain his fans not just with his acting chops but also with his wit and humour. But apart from that, the actor is famous for being someone who certainly does not mince his words.

Now taking a jibe at all those who are sitting at home safely amid the lockdown that PM Narendra Modi has called for amid the pandemic coronavirus, Abhay Deol has shared a rather quirky post on his social media handle.

Posting a few selfies of his, Deol captioned the image as, “My biggest issue currently, “how do I take that perfect selfie with my bloody hair out of shape. Why are the salons closed!?” Countless Indian’s issues currently, “how am I to get home without transport? How am I to earn a daily wage today? Will I have proper gear to treat patients today? Will I make it through these 3 weeks? What of the unaccounted/undocumented poor?” #privileged #selfabsorbed #ignorant #apathetic. Sorry, been wanting to scream these words to a few people I know! Hope all of you are safe and with family.”

Well, that certainly is quite a thought-provoking statement and we can’t help but ponder on Abhay Deol’s questions either. Do let us know what you feel about it in our comments section below.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Abhay will next been seen in ‘Jungle Cry’ which also stars Atul Kumar, Stewart Wright, and Julian Lewis Jones in pivotal roles.

