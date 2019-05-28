Akshay Kumar has constantly been a part of breaking all stereotypes and has been equally involved in social causes. Be it about personal hygiene with a movie like Toilet Ek Prem Katha or menstrual hygiene with PadMan, which also saw Radhika Apte as the leading lady. On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day today, the duo has greeted their fans with heart-warming tweets. Here’s all about it.

On one hand, Akshay took to his Twitter to share a picture from the sets of PadMan which showcases all the beautiful women from the cast holding menstrual napkins in their hands and wrote, “Happy #MenstrualHygieneDay to all the Girls, Mothers and Sisters. Lets all help every girl child feel Hygienic, Safe & Confident every day of the month #Period.”

Happy #MenstrualHygieneDay to all the Girls, Mothers and Sisters. Lets all help every girl child feel Hygienic, Safe & Confident every day of the month #Period 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Id7sVHFYS0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) May 28, 2019

Radhika on the other hand, too shared a glimpse of her look from the movie and captioned it, “Happy menstrual hygiene day!! #28thmay #menstrualhygieneday”

It’s indeed a treat to see best of the actors promoting such social concerns and helping the country move ahead keeping the old thought process behind with moving time.

To all the beautiful ladies, Team Koimoi wishes y’all a Happy Menstrual Day!

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently working on his upcoming action entertainer, Sooryavanshi, which is a Rohit Shetty cop drama. The movie will see Katrina Kaif as the leading lady.

