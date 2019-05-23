Men In Black: International: Siddhant Chaturvedi & Sanya Malhotra To Step Into Chris Hemsworth & Tessa Thompson’s Shoes

Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sanya Malhotra have been roped to voice for the lead characters in the Hindi version of the Hollywood film Men in Black: International.

Siddhant will be lending his voice to the character of Chris Hemsworth and Sanya will voice for Tessa Thompson’s role.

“This cult franchise is a global phenomenon and has set a benchmark for sci-fi comedy films. I have been a fan of the films since childhood and extremely very happy to join the MIB family,” Siddhant said in a statement.

“Chris Hemsworth is a global icon and I have been religiously following him since his superhero days. To voice for his character is a dream come true and I hope with this project, I manage to live up to audiences’ expectations and sustain MIB’s legacy in India,” he added.

The action-adventure spin-off “Men in Black: International” introduces two new MIB members: Hemsworth as Agent H and Thompson as Agent M.

Sanya says she “has thoroughly enjoyed ‘Men in Black‘ movies and have always been a huge fan of the stylish action and humour”.

“I am very happy that I got the opportunity to voice for Tessa’s character in ‘Men In Black: International’ and be a part of this franchise in my own special way. She is really headstrong and fierce, something I relate to. This has been a unique and challenging experience and I hope my fans will appreciate this new venture from me,” she added.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release “Men In Black: International” in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

