MEME Alert! Kajol Has A Coronavirus Twist To DDLJ Scene With Shah Rukh Khan

Dilwale Duhania Le Jayenge is one of the most iconic films that Bollywood has made till date. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher and Mandira Bedi in pivotal roles. DDLJ is one of the longest runnings films in a theatre for more than 25 years and counting.

Not just that, recently when the President of The United States, Donald Trump came to India he mentioned DDLJ in his speech and took the internet by storm. Meanwhile, the coronavirus pandemic has made the entire world on a lockdown. Countries like Italy, China, France and Spain are amongst the most affected countries. While the virus has already reached India and one death is reported so far, the government has already started taking measures for the same.

Officials has suspended all the foreign visas for now and has issued a health guide in order to avoid the virus. Now, Kajol has shared a meme based on the classic scene where she’s chasing SRK on the train and wrote, “Even Simran knows the importance of sanitizing.”

The Health Ministry of India has recommended people to follow basic hygiene by washing their hands, carrying hand-sanitizers, covering one’s mouth while coughing or sneezing. India currently has 75 coronavirus cases, including one fatality. Worldwide, the virus has infected a reported 134000 people and claimed over 4900 lives.

We hope that this coronavirus scare gets over soon.

