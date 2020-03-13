Kanika Dhillon On Facing Harassment In B'Town: "Made To Feel So Unworthy Because Of My Sex..."

Kanika Dhillon, who is currently basking in the glory of her last outing as a screenwriter, Netflix’s Guilty, has films such as Manmarziyaan, Kedarnath and Judgementall Hai Kya to her credit. But things were not all rosy for Kanika, who has finally opened up about her ordeal and struggle when she first set foot in the industry.

Opening up about not just pay parity and sexual harassment, Kanika has said that more often than not, women are not even given credit for their talents. Kanika says people in the industry are quick to judge a woman and claim that she may have compromised on her character and slept her way to success.

Pouring her heart out to Hindustan Times, Kanika has said, “Forget the paycheck, there were times when I started out that I wanted to leave this industry and go. I was harassed; I was propositioned; I was made to feel that the only way I’m good enough is to have a happy face around; I was made to feel that I’m being kept around because I was easy on the eyes.”

But Kanika is not someone to mince her words and she was clear that she did not want to be the victim. She further said, “Since I have been made to feel so unworthy because of my sex, I hit back harder, and today, I want to charge the maximum that I can. Today, I’m amongst the highest-paid writers in the industry because that’s where I wanted to be. And that is something I promised myself because I was made to feel victimized, harassed and not good enough.”

She concluded saying, “Across the world and especially in India, men refuse to acknowledge that a woman is doing well in her life because of her talent. Somehow the first thing that they’ll say is, ‘Oh, has she slept her way up?’ I feel that the men who gossip like this, they actually do it in real life. They think that sleeping their way up is a great way to do it, hence you are projecting it on other people’s success and validating the other person’s position.”

