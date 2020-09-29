Actress Meera Chopra on Monday stated that people should trust the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and let the agency do its job in the Sushant Singh Rajput death probe.

“Its extremely difficult to investigate a case where most of the evidence is destroyed or not there coz of time lapse. We should trust #cbi nd let them do their job. Common sentiment of the nation is to get justice in #SSRDeathCase nd iam sure authorities cant ignore that sentiment,” Meera tweeted from her verified account.

Her tweet comes at a time when Sushant’s fans are getting impatient while waiting for some solid information from the CBI.

Alleging delay into the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday sought to know the status of the CBI probe, more than six weeks after it took up the investigation.

“We eagerly want to know… Even the people are now asking whether Sushant died by suicide or if he was murdered. We want the details of the CBI probe to come out,” Deshmukh told mediapersons.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh had also tweeted from his unverified account on Friday citing a delay in the CBI probe.

“Getting frustrated by the delay in CBI taking a decision to convert abetment to suicide to Murder of SSR. The Doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide,” Singh had tweeted.

