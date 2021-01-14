Bollywood star Ajay Devgn informed on Wednesday that he has almost wrapped up shooting for the first schedule of his upcoming directorial MayDay.

Ajay further revealed that he will begin shooting for the next schedule very soon.

“It’s always immensely satisfying to be on set. One long schedule almost wrapped, next one is around the corner. #ShootModeOn #Mayday #filmcrew,” Ajay Devgn shared on Instagram.

Ajay Devgn began shooting for MayDay in December last year. He stars in the thriller with Amitabh Bachchan, Rakul Preet Singh and Angira Dhar.

MayDay marks Ajay Devgn’s return to direction after Shivaay and U Me Aur Hum. He will also produce the film.

Apart from MayDay, Ajay Devgn will also feature in the sports drama Maidaan, Indra Kumar’s slice-of-life comedy film Thank God, and the period dramas Bhuj: The Pride Of India and SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

Recently, Ajay Devgn and Kajol celebrated one year of their Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which was the biggest Bollywood hit before the coronavirus crisis led to the shutdown of theatres.

“Tanhaji-The Unsung Hero helped ADFFILMS & me begin last year with a box office bang. Due to the Pandemic, the rest of 2020 remained a blur. A year on, I’m taking time to celebrate this brave warrior again. Here’s to my co-actors, director & entire cast, and crew,” Ajay wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

He also shared a video montage of the movie.

Actress and his wife shared the same message on her wall, writing “The longest year ever … #1YearOfTanhaji.”

“Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior” was Ajay’s 100th film. Directed by Om Raut and co-produced by Ajay, the film is based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, the military leader of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, founder of the Maratha Empire.

