Matterhorn Mountain: Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma & Celebs Celebrate As They Share The Beautiful Indian Tricolour View

In the light of the current coronavirus pandemic, the Indian flag was projected on the Matterhorn mountain in Switzerland, in hope and strength to all Indians. Pictures of the tricolour on the famous mountaintop are going viral on social media. The picture has left everyone in awe and mesmerized and is indeed a beautiful gesture by Gerry Hofstetter.

Ranveer Singh, who is the brand ambassador of Switzerland to India, made a special post about the feature on Instagram.

The actor wrote in his post: ‘Switzerland’s most famous mountain – the @zermatt.matterhorn lit up in the glorious Indian Tricolour. A message of solidarity and hope… A tribute to the indomitable human spirit. Light Art by @gerryhofstetter and @gabrielperren #inlovewithswitzerland @myswitzerlandin’

Not just Ranveer but celebs like Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared the picture on their Instagram stories.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote: ‘The Indian tricolour was projected on Switzerland’s landmark peak the Matterhorn this morning, as an expression of solidarity and to give hope and strength to all Indians in these difficult times! Thank you @anantgoenka2 for sharing this. 🙏🏽🇮🇳 #JaiHind ©️ Light Art by Gerry Hofstetter & photo by Gabriel Perren’

A more than 1,000-metre high Indian tricolour was projected onto the Matterhorn mountain in the Swiss Alps to express Solidarity to all Indians in the fight against Covid-19. In a tweet, the Embassy of India to Switzerland, The Holy See & Liechtenstein attached a picture of the mountain along with their tweet.

According to an online article by Indian news magazine India Today, Swiss light artist Gerry Hofstetter has been displaying the flags of different countries on the 4,478-metre peak, as part of a series to offer a message of hope to those countries battling the surge of COVID-19 cases.

