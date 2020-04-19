Amid Brad Pitt-Jennifer Aniston Romance, Angelina Jolie To Come Out Bisexual?

There have been a lot of reports being published about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s romance. Some state that they’re quarantining together, others say that the duo have also welcomed twins – a boy and a girl! Well, all of it may or may not be true but this recent information on Angelina Jolie is leaving us in anticipation!

For the unversed, Brad Pitt and the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress got married in 2014 but called for a divorce in just 2 years (2016). Although the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has been linked with multiple women including Alia Shawkat and Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie has kept her love life private. This has also left fans wondering if she’s even dating anyone. Now, to end all those speculations are the reports of the actress looking out for love in women.

A recent report now suggests that Angelina Jolie is willing to get back to the dating game, and is now finding love in women. A source close to New Idea reveals the same as, “Angie finds that being with a woman is more her style” Furthermore, it states that the actress has “always considered herself bisexual, and she’s had many romances with men and women, but she finds that being with a woman is more her style, especially at this stage in her life.”

The reports also suggest that the Maleficent actress has previously dated women too. “She knows she’s led an interesting life, has a lot to offer, and she’s very excited to get out there and try to meet a true equal – somebody successful, independent, philanthropic, beautiful and, most important, open to new experiences!”

Whoa! Amidst the news of Angelina Jolie warning Brad Pitt to call it quits with Jennifer Aniston and threatening him with $100 million legal settlement, this comes in as a whole new revelation!

What do you think, can this be true?

